Monday’s Most Wanted: May 22

Monday's Most Wanted for May 22, 2023.
Monday's Most Wanted for May 22, 2023.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman accused of child abuse causing death tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Amber Haney, 27, is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman weighing 125 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She faces charges of child abuse-knowing/reckless causing death.

Others on this week’s “Most Wanted” list include:

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Mauricio Collins, 33, who is wanted for alleged stalking and violating a protection order. He’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Marqus Boyer, 40, who is wanted on two counts of third-degree assault, felony menacing, criminal mischief and menacing. He is described as a 6-foot Black male weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Thirty-nine-year-old Monica Gallegos, who is accused of a slew of crimes, including robbery, two counts of third-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, false reporting, and two counts of violation of protection order. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 147 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and is a white woman.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Spencer Garcia, who faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, violent crime with weapon used, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. The 24-year-old is white, 5-foot-9, 199 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Xavier Harness, 26, who is accused of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of felony menacing, criminal mischief and vehicular eluding, among other charges. Harness is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds and stands 5-foot-8.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Devin Mulanix, 18, who faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder charges, vehicular eluding, trespassing, and failing to report an accident. He’s a white male, is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

And 24-year-old Edwin Soriano-Garcia, who is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of stalking, menacing, second-degree arson, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, violation of protection order, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree tampering, two counts of violent crime with weapon used, robbery and drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita reopening draws closer as ‘finishing touches’ start on dome
Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico

Latest News

The CSFD Hazardous Materials Response Team on the scene of a chemical leak in downtown Colorado...
Hazmat contain leak after 50+ gallons of chemicals spill near downtown Colorado Springs
5.22.23
More thick smoke expected today
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
Fremont County man arrested after baby is found unresponsive at motel
5.22.23
Stormy pattern this week