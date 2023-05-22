Monday’s Most Wanted: May 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman accused of child abuse causing death tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Amber Haney, 27, is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman weighing 125 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She faces charges of child abuse-knowing/reckless causing death.

Others on this week’s “Most Wanted” list include:

Mauricio Collins, 33, who is wanted for alleged stalking and violating a protection order. He’s described as white, 5-foot-6, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Marqus Boyer, 40, who is wanted on two counts of third-degree assault, felony menacing, criminal mischief and menacing. He is described as a 6-foot Black male weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-nine-year-old Monica Gallegos, who is accused of a slew of crimes, including robbery, two counts of third-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, false reporting, and two counts of violation of protection order. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 147 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes and is a white woman.

Spencer Garcia, who faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, violent crime with weapon used, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. The 24-year-old is white, 5-foot-9, 199 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Xavier Harness, 26, who is accused of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of felony menacing, criminal mischief and vehicular eluding, among other charges. Harness is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds and stands 5-foot-8.

Devin Mulanix, 18, who faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder charges, vehicular eluding, trespassing, and failing to report an accident. He’s a white male, is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

And 24-year-old Edwin Soriano-Garcia, who is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of stalking, menacing, second-degree arson, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, violation of protection order, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree tampering, two counts of violent crime with weapon used, robbery and drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

