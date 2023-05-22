Governor Polis vetoes senate bill regarding gray wolf reintroduction

In late March senate bill 256 would have made it so a final determination whether the gray wolf population is classified as experimental instead of endangered
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - In late March senate bill 256 would have made it so a final determination whether the gray wolf population is classified as experimental instead of endangered which would ensure a 10(j) rule would be in place before wolves are reintroduced in Colorado.

After the governor’s veto Senator Dylan Roberts a prime sponsor of the bill said in a statement quote:

“It is discouraging to see a bill that passed the legislature with such large bipartisan margins not become law.”

According to the statement made by Roberts, the 10(j) rule would have allowed for more flexibility in managing the species. Rebecca Burkhalter, an advocate for wolves says she was unsure about how it would have impacted the reintroduction of the species to the state.

“This bill SB 256 really scared me because it truly had the potential to delay the re-introduction of gray wolfs anywhere from a couple of years to a decade that amount of time isn’t tolerable for ecosystems and the gray wolves in the rest of the country,” Burkhalter said.

In 2020 Coloradans passed Proposition 144 which directed the Parks and Wildlife Commission to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state by the end of this year.

CPW’s plan was approved on May 3 with their goal being quote:

“to recover and maintain a viable, self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado, while concurrently working to minimize wolf-related conflicts with domestic animals, other wildlife, and people.”

