Fremont County man arrested after baby is found unresponsive at motel

William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive...
William Jacobs, 21, was arrested Sunday, May 21, 2023, after an infant was found unresponsive in a motel room in Canon City.(Canon City Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An infant was airlifted to Colorado Springs over the weekend following what police are calling a “tragic” case of child abuse.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 1925 Fremont Drive in Canon City just before 7:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of an unconscious 10-month-old.

“Officers quickly responded and attempted life-saving efforts until medical responders arrived,” the Canon City Police Department said in a news release on the incident. “The baby was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital and eventually flown to Colorado Springs.”

The infant’s condition has not been released.

Police later arrested 21-year-old William Jacobs of Florence, who was allegedly last the person to be with the child before 911 was called. The police department says Jacobs’ arrest followed interviews with both him and the baby’s mother, as well as medical examinations and doctor evaluations. Jacobs is facing felony child abuse charges.

“This incident was tragic at all levels and, our thoughts and prayers are with the child and the child’s family,” the police department said. “Chief Schick would like to extend his thanks to the officers and detectives that worked together to try and bring about a quick and successful closure to this case. These types of cases are difficult to investigate simply due to the nature of being exposed to this type of heinous act and the detectives pushed through with professionalism to help bring about some type of justice.”

The news release included a brief statement from Canon City Police Chief John Schick:

“These cases are extremely taxing on everyone associated with the investigation, as well as the community, the victimization of kids, particularly infants, are some of the most significant crimes, and they impact everyone.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita reopening draws closer as ‘finishing touches’ start on dome
Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
50+ gallons of chemicals spill near downtown Colorado Springs
Smoky skies continue on Monday
More thick smoke expected today
Governor Polis Vetoes bill in wolf reintroduction plan
Gov. Polis vetoes Senate bill regarding gray wolf reintroduction
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Learn water safety before summer activities begin