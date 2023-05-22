Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fort Carson soldier was seriously injured on Monday during training and KKTV 11 News is working to learn more.

11 News learned of the soldier’s injuries Monday afternoon, however very few details are available.

“Fort Carson is aware one Soldier was life flighted from our training area near Camp Red Devil following a training incident today at about 12:15 p.m.,” a Fort Carson spokesperson wrote to 11 News. “This incident is under investigation. No further details can be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.”

The soldier’s name has not been released to the public and no other details were available last time this article was updated at 2:25 p.m.

