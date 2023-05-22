Fort Carson soldier seriously injured in training incident Monday

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fort Carson soldier was seriously injured on Monday during training and KKTV 11 News is working to learn more.

11 News learned of the soldier’s injuries Monday afternoon, however very few details are available.

“Fort Carson is aware one Soldier was life flighted from our training area near Camp Red Devil following a training incident today at about 12:15 p.m.,” a Fort Carson spokesperson wrote to 11 News. “This incident is under investigation. No further details can be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.”

The soldier’s name has not been released to the public and no other details were available last time this article was updated at 2:25 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
Casa Bonita reopening draws closer as ‘finishing touches’ start on dome
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico
Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12

Latest News

Swimming pool generic graphic.
2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed
Western Conference Finals 2023.
Watch party at Ball Arena for the Denver Nuggets game Monday night sold out
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony, a former Denver Nugget, announces he's retiring from the NBA
WATCH: Mugshot Monday, Amber Haney sought