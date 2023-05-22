Former Fort Carson soldier sentenced to nearly half-century in prison

Robert Kristo
Robert Kristo(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former soldier will face nearly half a century behind bars after he pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

Robert Kristo killed victim Brandon Hart in October 2022 following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. The arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News at the time of the murder said that the pair got in an argument, and then afterward, Hart went outside to smoke a cigarette. Kristo, 25, followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him. The murder was Fountain’s first of 2022.

Kristo was a soldier at Fort Carson at the time of the murder.

Monday, Kristo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He received the maximum sentence for a class 2 felony, 48 years.

