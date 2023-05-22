74-year-old assault victim dies from injuries; CSPD investigating death as homicide

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death of a 74-year-old assault victim is now being investigated as a homicide after he succumbed to his injuries earlier this month.

The victim was found with severe injuries at a home in the 2000 block of Eagle View Drive on April 29. He died from his injuries two weeks later. The victim was identified as Michael Olson of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled Olson’s death a homicide following an autopsy.

Immediately following the alleged assault, police arrested Christian Andrews, 21, on charges of crimes against at-risk adults. The Colorado Springs Police Department did not say Monday if those charges had been elevated following the coroner’s ruling.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anoymously.

