50+ gallons of chemicals spill near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team are responding to a chemical spill near downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that multiple companies were responding to the 500 block of East Cimarron Street, where more than 50 gallons had spilled:

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 1, Hazmat 14 and other companies are on scene of a #WorkingHazardousMaterialsIncident at 547 E CIMARRON ST with multiple spilled chemicals, over 50 gallons #PIOresponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 22, 2023

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

