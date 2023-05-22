50+ gallons of chemicals spill near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team are responding to a chemical spill near downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just before 7 a.m. that multiple companies were responding to the 500 block of East Cimarron Street, where more than 50 gallons had spilled:
