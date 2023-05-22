2 popular pools in Colorado Springs closed

Swimming pool generic graphic.
Swimming pool generic graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even though Memorial Day is right around the corner, residents of Colorado Springs should know two popular pools will be closed.

Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center YMCA are closed until further notice due to concerns about the structural integrity of the facilities, a news release from the City of Colorado Springs stated. The parks department has planned further assessments to find a path forward for both facilities. More information will be shared when it’s available.

Last time 11 News checked in with a city spokesperson, there was no update on when Portal Pool was going to reopen, but it isn’t expected to happen this summer.

Portal Pool is located at Portal Park off N. Hancock Avenue and south of Westmoreland Road.

