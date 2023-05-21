Trinidad police: Man fatally shot after opening fire on officers

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed by Trinidad police during a shootout outside a home early Sunday morning.

The Trinidad Police Department says its officers had gone to a home in the 1400 block of San Juan Street at exactly midnight to arrest a wanted suspect.

“When officers arrived, they heard voices coming from the trailer in the driveway of the property. Officers knocked on the door and spoke with a woman. The woman stated that there was no one else in the trailer,” the police department said in a news release on the shooting.

As police questioned the woman, they say she became more and more uncooperative and was eventually detained. Officers told her they had heard two voices in the trailer before knocking, and she eventually admitted that was the case.

“Officers looked in a window of the trailer and saw a man moving around. An officer opened the door and ordered him to get out of the trailer. Officers then heard several gunshots and took cover. Officers fired back at the man as he ran from the trailer toward the house,” the police department said.

Police say the man refused to stop running, drop his hands or show his gun. Officers shot at him again, this time fatally hitting him. They attempted life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, but the suspect later died at a local hospital.

The police department says a second man in the home was also shot but is expected to recover. 11 News has reached out to police to clarify whether this man was shot by officers.

The officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

