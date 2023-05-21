Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south Pueblo yard

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating how a man ended up dead in a yard on Pueblo south’s side early Sunday morning.

An officer patrolling near Lake Minnequa heard multiple gunshots pop off just before 2 a.m.

“While police were trying to locate the shooting, our dispatch received a call at approximately 1:56 a.m. regarding shots fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street,” the Pueblo Police Department said.

Officers found a deceased man lying outside a home in the 2600 block of Poplar. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with videos of the area at the time of the shooting or information that could help in the case is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

