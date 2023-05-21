Colorado Springs Police responding to officer involved shooting in Fountain

By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are responding to an officer involved shooting in Fountain, according to tweet sent out late Saturday evening.

According to the post, Colorado Springs Detectives will be the lead investigative agency.

A spokesperson with Fountain Police tells 11News this happened near Taos Circle, which is south of Santa Fe Avenue and I-25.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article.

