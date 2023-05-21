Colorado Springs Police responding to officer involved shooting in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are responding to an officer involved shooting in Fountain, according to tweet sent out late Saturday evening.

According to the post, Colorado Springs Detectives will be the lead investigative agency.

A spokesperson with Fountain Police tells 11News this happened near Taos Circle, which is south of Santa Fe Avenue and I-25.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article.

🚨CSPD Responding to OIS in

Fountain🚨



CSPD Detectives are responding as the lead investigative agency for an Officer Involved Shooting by Fountain Police Officers.



PIO Lt Castro responding - 45 minutes — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.