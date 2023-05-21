Colorado air quality ranked fourth worst in world, doctors warn of health risks

Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also says a lot of chemicals can stay in your lungs for a long time.
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also...
Doctors tell 11 News inhaling wildfire smoke increases your risk of cancer. The doctor also says a lot of chemicals can stay in your lungs for a long time.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:49 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The air quality in Colorado was ranked at the fourth worst in the world Saturday. Doctors in Colorado Springs are now warning people of health risks with inhaling wildfire smoke.

Dr. Richard Vu with Matthews-Vu Medical Group tells 11 news when the air index quality is high like this, you have to take extra precautions for your health. If you are driving, keep your windows closed and turn on your air conditioning. This helps to circulate the air. You can do the same inside of your home.

Dr. Vu is warning everyone of the symptoms you should be watching out for right now.

“The red flags are shortness of breath and coughing,” said Dr. Vu. “Anyone with chronic heart and lung problems should be extra cautious. Also check for signs of stroke, such as weakness and slow speech.”

Dr. Vu also says to stay inside if you absolutely do not need to be outdoors. Long-term risks of inhaling wildfire smoke include cancer.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing three years ago.
‘I am very confident in the verdict,’ Stauch trial juror speaks out about murder case
Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a vehicle and its driver...
Colorado officials searching for driver, truck in 4-vehicle fatal hit and run
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
Hancock/Circle two-car crash 5/19/2023
Two drivers seriously injured after crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

One officer in the hospital after officer involved shooting in Fountain
CSPD is investigating the shooting.
Dog dead, suspect shot after reportedly attacking Fountain officers
Smoky skies to briefly clear
Smoke slowly moving out for now..
Smoky skies to briefly clear
Smoky skies to briefly clear