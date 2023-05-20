Two drivers seriously injured after crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Hancock and Circle for a two-car crash. Officers say a driver was going south on Circle when they lost control and crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a concrete barrier. A minivan driver going north on Circle then hit the car.

Police told 11 News on scene both drivers were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police later described one of the driver’s injuries as life-threatening in an online blotter entry. As of this article’s last update, the conditions of both drivers were unknown.

The crash is still under investigation Saturday morning, and police say it is too early to know if alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.