Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region ‘full of felines,’ cat adoptions half off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Adoptions for cats six months and older are half-off at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) this weekend as representatives say the shelter looks to create space for even more incoming felines.

According to HSPPR representatives, the shelter was caring for a total of 240 cats as of Friday afternoon. That number is almost double the shelter’s cat residency just three months ago, and representatives said that means that’s more than 100 additional cats in need of food, water, warmth, a clean kennel and litter box, enrichment and love.

The adoption deal lasts through Sunday. HSPPR also regularly selects “hand-picked” cats with fully waived adoption fees. Cats currently available for adoption can be found on the HSPPR website.

