Got a warrant? A Southern Colorado court will forgive it

The incentive was resources and the confirmation of zero possibility of arrest.(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people in Southern Colorado flooded into a courtroom Saturday morning to have their active warrants forgiven.

It’s part of the Pueblo Municipal Court program to help people with a criminal record get back on track.

The line to speak with a court representative was out the door.

The incentive was resources and the confirmation of zero possibility of arrest.

11 News spoke with one assistant who said they checked in over three hundred warrants.

Each person with a warrant was allowed to speak with defense attorneys, city prosecutors, or a probation officer. Some people were able to resolve their cases entirely.

This opportunity was available to anyone- regardless of the offense.

And although this event is the first of its kind for the city of Pueblo, Judge Sikes said there will be more like it to come because of its benefit.

“The more warrants you pick up and the longer that warrant sits out there, the worse the consequences are going to be,” Judge Carla Sikes, Court Judge for Municipal Court, said. “So if you can come back and get your case back on track, complete your community service, or pay your fines or come up with some other alternative- then it’s going to avoid the more harsh consequences later.”

One Marshall said he never expected such a large turnout. A turnout so large only some were able to be helped.

If you couldn’t make it out, the Pueblo Municipal Court will continue to offer warrant forgiveness on Tuesday.

