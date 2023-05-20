Colorado officials searching for driver, truck in 4-vehicle fatal hit and run

Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a vehicle and its driver...
Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a vehicle and its driver involved in a four-vehicle hit and run crash that multiple people died in.(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a vehicle and its driver involved in a four-vehicle hit and run crash that multiple people died in.

Officials said the crash occurred Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 287, just south of Larimer County. Witnesses told officials that two of the involved vehicles--a dark red or maroon pickup truck and a Camaro--were possibly road raging ahead of the crash.

Officials said the pick-up truck can be seen on video hitting the side of the Camaro and spinning it into oncoming traffic, where it was then hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tundra.

The occupants in the Camaro were pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the Tundra also sustained serious injuries. Officials said the pick-up truck left the scene of the crash, and investigators are now working to learn more about the driver and the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Southern Colorado admins not laughing at this senior prank; major security concerns raised
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico
A Fountain woman died in a crash in Waco, Texas on Wednesday.
Fountain woman dies in fatal crash in Texas
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing teen co-worker at Colorado Springs Walgreens found competent to stand trial

Latest News

City of Pueblo forgiving active warrants, no matter the offense
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region ‘full of felines,’ cat adoptions half off
Hancock/Circle two-car crash 5/19/2023
Two drivers seriously injured after crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Crews recover body from Colorado Springs creek
Crews work to recover body in Colorado Springs creek