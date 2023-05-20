Colorado officials searching for driver, truck in 4-vehicle fatal hit and run

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a vehicle and its driver involved in a four-vehicle hit and run crash that multiple people died in.

Officials said the crash occurred Friday around 5 p.m. on Highway 287, just south of Larimer County. Witnesses told officials that two of the involved vehicles--a dark red or maroon pickup truck and a Camaro--were possibly road raging ahead of the crash.

Officials said the pick-up truck can be seen on video hitting the side of the Camaro and spinning it into oncoming traffic, where it was then hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tundra.

The occupants in the Camaro were pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the Tundra also sustained serious injuries. Officials said the pick-up truck left the scene of the crash, and investigators are now working to learn more about the driver and the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.