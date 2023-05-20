City of Pueblo forgiving active warrants, no matter the offense

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have an active warrant and are looking to get it resolved, the City of Pueblo Municipal Court is participating in a Warrant Forgiveness Program.

Anyone with active warrants will have an opportunity to resolve their cases and not get arrested. There is no restrictions on the actual warrant being resolved.

The Judge, City Prosecutor, defense attorneys and probation officers will be available to meet with defendants. These defendants will have the opportunity to resolve their cases or set them over for a future court date.

Municipal Court Judge Carla Sikes says, “The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases.”

This will go at the Municipal Court building in Pueblo, located at 200 South Main Street, from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

