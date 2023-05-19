Water consumption down in Colorado Springs following rainfall, Water Wise Rules still apply

Will water rates go down after days of rain?
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Recent rainfall is Colorado Springs is bringing down overall water consumption for consumers.

“We can immediately see it in customer response when we have rain. We can watch our treatment plant production drop, our water consumption drops and that does keep water in storage for us,” said Kalsoum Abbasi with Colorado Springs Utilities.

The average water usage in a year for Colorado Springs is 68 million gallons a day.

“So, our wintertime base flow is more like 43-44 million gallons a day and then in the summer we’ll peak up to about 100 million gallons a day or even a little more than that,” said Abbasi adding that right now are around 65 million gallons a day.

However this will not affect water rates in Colorado Springs.

“In general, no. Rates aren’t responsive to water supply. There are a lot of factors that go into our rates,” explained Abbasi. “It’s water treatments costs, it’s infrastructure costs, basically everything that goes into delivering water to our customers is what goes into that rate calculation.”

While the much needed rain is sticking around for a couple more days, Colorado Springs Water Wise Rules still apply. Those are in effect until October 15.

