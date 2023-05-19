Man accused of killing teen co-worker at Colorado Springs Walgreens found competent to stand trial

Joshua Johnson
Joshua Johnson(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing his teenage co-worker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year has been found competent to stand trial.

A judge said Friday afternoon that the results of Joshua Johnson’s competency evaluation came into the court late Thursday night.

Johnson is accused of killing his coworker Riley Whitelaw in the break room of the Walgreens on Centennial and Vindicator in June of 2022. At the time this article was written, the trial had not yet been scheduled.

Johnson’s defense has objected to the results of the competency evaluation and asked for a second one. The judge has granted that request.

Click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
Police said impaired driving is suspected in this crash.
Colorado Springs school bus involved in hit and run
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs 5/18/23. Unclear if a possible victim was...
Body found during water rescue operation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police were assisting after reports of a shooting involving Monument Police in...
Shooting involving Monument Police north of Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

WATCH: Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks life jackets and water safety with 11 News
Generic drug and arrest photo.
24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs 5/18/23. Unclear if a possible victim was...
Body found during water rescue operation in Colorado Springs
Showers and Smoke in the skies today
Smoky skies with showers today