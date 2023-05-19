Man accused of killing teen co-worker at Colorado Springs Walgreens found competent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing his teenage co-worker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year has been found competent to stand trial.

A judge said Friday afternoon that the results of Joshua Johnson’s competency evaluation came into the court late Thursday night.

Johnson is accused of killing his coworker Riley Whitelaw in the break room of the Walgreens on Centennial and Vindicator in June of 2022. At the time this article was written, the trial had not yet been scheduled.

Johnson’s defense has objected to the results of the competency evaluation and asked for a second one. The judge has granted that request.

