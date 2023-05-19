Fountain woman dies in fatal crash in Texas

A Fountain woman died in a crash in Waco, Texas on Wednesday.
A Fountain woman died in a crash in Waco, Texas on Wednesday.(Pixabay)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KKTV) - Texas police say a Southern Colorado woman was killed in a crash in Waco Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Dorthey Small, 81, of Fountain was the victim of the crash. According to police, the Mazda that Small was traveling in made a U-Turn on Martin Luther King Boulevard and was hit by another vehicle, which caused a collision with a third vehicle.

Small and a three-year-old girl were both ejected from the Mazda and transported to a local hospital, where Small was pronounced dead. Small was identified by Waco police on Thursday.

Police said the child received minor injuries, and the occupants of the other involved vehicles are expected to be okay.

