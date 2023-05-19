Crews work to recover body in Colorado Springs creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The colorado springs fire department says the swift water rescue operation started with a call from someone. Saying they say a person was stuck in Douglas Creek just west of I-25, near Garden of the Gods road.

Multiple crews responded and spent hours searching on foot and by drone.. In the Douglas and Monument creeks.

The search stretched from the area where the first call came in -- all the way to the north part of downtown Colorado Springs. Both CSFD nd colorado springs police were on the scene. As the water level started to fall... Firefighters say a body was found around 5:15 -- among rocks in the stream

While it’s unclear exactly what led to the person’s death, CSFD says the heavy rain can lead to dangerous conditions in local creeks and waterways

“This water rises so quickly it starts to move quickly,” Colorado Springs Fire Department public information officer Ashley Franco said. “There’s so much stuff in this water there can be shopping carts, there can be tree limbs, there can be things as big as couches. Really what it is is we do not know what that stuff can do to a person,”

