Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
Police said impaired driving is suspected in this crash.
Colorado Springs school bus involved in hit and run
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs 5/18/23. Unclear if a possible victim was...
Body found during water rescue operation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police were assisting after reports of a shooting involving Monument Police in...
Shooting involving Monument Police north of Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Prosecutor suggests any indictments in Trump election investigation would likely come in August
WATCH: Funding approved for new Pueblo County jail
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Zelenskyy to join G7 as leaders prepare to unveil new Russia sanctions
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Taylor and Melanie Rodriguez
Colorado Springs NICU nursing duo aren’t just coworkers -- they’re also mother and daughter!