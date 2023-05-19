Colorado officials searching for suspects who pulled ATM out of bank with chain

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Thornton have asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a Monday morning ATM theft.

According to officials, two male suspects entered the Vectra Bank on East 136th Avenue in Thornton just before 4:30 a.m. After entering, police said the suspects pried the bottom half of the ATM open before wrapping a chain around the ATM and pulling it out of the store using a vehicle.

The suspects are pictured at the top of this article. One suspect was wearing a red face mask, blue jacket gloves and black jeans. The other was wearing a red face mask, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes or has any information about these suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.