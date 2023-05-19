Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes new Amur leopard cubs

By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - OH BABY! Two Amur leopard cubs were born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) Wednesday.

According to zoo representatives, the cubs are the first Amur leopard cubs born at CMZoo in nearly 20 years. The cubs’ mother Anya is a first-time mom, and zoo officials said she has already bonded well with her babies.

Anya and her cubs, who will not be named for 30 days, will remain behind-the-scenes for about eight weeks as the cubs mark their first milestones.

According to the zoo, these cubs play a crucial role in the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan, as Amur leopards are the rarest big cats on the planet. Zoo representatives say only about 100 individuals remain in the wild, and the four leopards now at CMZoo represent four percent of the wild population.

