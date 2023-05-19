Boston Market in Colorado Springs seized for tax reasons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Boston Market in Colorado Springs was seized because of tax reasons, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door.

KKTV 11 News first learned of the seizure on Wednesday and reached out to Boston Market’s PR team for a response, as of Friday at 11:30 a.m., no response was shared.

According to the sign in the window of the location at 1015 S. Academy Boulevard, the property was seized for “nonpayment of taxes, and is now in the possession of the State of Colorado.” The sign adds, “Any person who attempts to tamper or interfere with this property will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” The restaurant is just north of Galley Road.

It isn’t clear what the future of the building will be, but KKTV 11 News will provide updates as they become available.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to the Colorado Department of Revenue to see if they could provide any additional information on the seizure and we are waiting to hear back.

