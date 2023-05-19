6 months later: Community looks to refresh Club Q memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is cleaning up a memorial honoring the lives of five people who died in the Club Q shooting.

The memorial is getting a refresh on Friday, six months after the mass shooting.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm in the Club Q parking lot. Event-goers are welcome to help clean up the space and bring fresh flowers and items to honor the lives lost too soon.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Join us Friday to tend to the memorial and mark 6 months since the attack on Club Q.



We love our COS community so very much. pic.twitter.com/2ejfGqMt4v — Bread&RosesLaw (@breadroseslaw) May 17, 2023

