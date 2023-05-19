6 months later: Community looks to refresh Club Q memorial

Club Q memorial in Colorado Springs
Club Q memorial in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is cleaning up a memorial honoring the lives of five people who died in the Club Q shooting.

The memorial is getting a refresh on Friday, six months after the mass shooting.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm in the Club Q parking lot. Event-goers are welcome to help clean up the space and bring fresh flowers and items to honor the lives lost too soon.

We will update this story as we learn more.

