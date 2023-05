24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two dozen people are being indicted in connection to drug trafficking charges with ties to Colorado and Florida.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Colorado shared details on the case with the public on Friday tied to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

At least three of the defendants are from Colorado Springs.

The agency announced the following people are being charged:

Cesar Octavio Vega Chacon, age 45, of Mexico

Jose Ezequiel Alvarado-Villarreal, age 23, of Mexico

Abymelec Alvarez-Miranda, age 24, of Mexico

Manuel Campos, age 37, of Mexico

Susana Elizabeth Carreno-Hernandez, age 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Alberto Cervantes-Salazar, age 36, of Aurora, Colorado

Luis Daniel Feliciano Dejesus, age 37, of Denver, Colorado

Uriel Flores, age 31, of Denver, Colorado

Jose Antonio Sanchez-Olmedo, age 23, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Victor Edel Sandoval-Portela, age 26, of Mexico

Leonel Villarreal-Olivas, of Mexico

Juan Demetrio Villapando, Jr., age 36, of Mexico

Jose Misael Alcaraz Cortez, age 32, of San Bernardino, California

Xiomara Faith Fabres, age 41, of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Erasmo Franco-Gutierrez, age 27, location unknown

Yulissa Aleli Castaneda Medrano, age 25, of Mexico

Christian Mercado, age 31, location unknown

Jose Abel Otero-Correa, age 23, of Aurora, Colorado

Ian Michael Payne, Jr., age 36, of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Stephanie Saavedra, age 36, of Littleton, Colorado, and

Juan Antonio Serrano-Lopez, age 34, of Denver, Colorado

Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, age 63, of West Covina, California

“According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendants allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (actual), 500 grams of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin,’ part of the news release reads. “The indictment also alleges that Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., also known as “Junior,” engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise as part of the conspiracy, along with other allegations, and that he occupied positions of organizer, supervisor and any position of management. The indictment alleges that certain members of the conspiracy arranged for funds derived from the drug distribution to be moved from Colorado to California. Among other things, funds were allegedly sent to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez in California for ultimate delivery to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., in Mexico.”

Multiple agencies including the FBI, IRS-CI and ICE-ERO conducted the investigation as the prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Cyrus Chung and Alexander Duncan.

