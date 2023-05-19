24 indicted for suspected drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to Colorado and Mexico

Generic drug and arrest photo.
Generic drug and arrest photo.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two dozen people are being indicted in connection to drug trafficking charges with ties to Colorado and Florida.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Colorado shared details on the case with the public on Friday tied to an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

At least three of the defendants are from Colorado Springs.

The agency announced the following people are being charged:

  • Cesar Octavio Vega Chacon, age 45, of Mexico
  • Jose Ezequiel Alvarado-Villarreal, age 23, of Mexico
  • Abymelec Alvarez-Miranda, age 24, of Mexico
  • Manuel Campos, age 37, of Mexico
  • Susana Elizabeth Carreno-Hernandez, age 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Alberto Cervantes-Salazar, age 36, of Aurora, Colorado
  • Luis Daniel Feliciano Dejesus, age 37, of Denver, Colorado
  • Uriel Flores, age 31, of Denver, Colorado
  • Jose Antonio Sanchez-Olmedo, age 23, of Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Victor Edel Sandoval-Portela, age 26, of Mexico
  • Leonel Villarreal-Olivas, of Mexico
  • Juan Demetrio Villapando, Jr., age 36, of Mexico
  • Jose Misael Alcaraz Cortez, age 32, of San Bernardino, California
  • Xiomara Faith Fabres, age 41, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Erasmo Franco-Gutierrez, age 27, location unknown
  • Yulissa Aleli Castaneda Medrano, age 25, of Mexico
  • Christian Mercado, age 31, location unknown
  • Jose Abel Otero-Correa, age 23, of Aurora, Colorado
  • Ian Michael Payne, Jr., age 36, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Stephanie Saavedra, age 36, of Littleton, Colorado, and
  • Juan Antonio Serrano-Lopez, age 34, of Denver, Colorado
  • Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, age 63, of West Covina, California

“According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendants allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (actual), 500 grams of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin,’ part of the news release reads. “The indictment also alleges that Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., also known as “Junior,” engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise as part of the conspiracy, along with other allegations, and that he occupied positions of organizer, supervisor and any position of management.  The indictment alleges that certain members of the conspiracy arranged for funds derived from the drug distribution to be moved from Colorado to California.  Among other things, funds were allegedly sent to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez in California for ultimate delivery to Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., in Mexico.”

Multiple agencies including the FBI, IRS-CI and ICE-ERO conducted the investigation as the prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Cyrus Chung and Alexander Duncan.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
Police said impaired driving is suspected in this crash.
Colorado Springs school bus involved in hit and run
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs 5/18/23. Unclear if a possible victim was...
Body found during water rescue operation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police were assisting after reports of a shooting involving Monument Police in...
Shooting involving Monument Police north of Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

WATCH: Colorado Parks and Wildlife talks life jackets and water safety with 11 News
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing teen co-worker at Colorado Springs Walgreens found competent to stand trial
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs 5/18/23. Unclear if a possible victim was...
Body found during water rescue operation in Colorado Springs
Showers and Smoke in the skies today
Smoky skies with showers today