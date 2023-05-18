Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79

Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.
Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.(THE HANNIBAL TV / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A wrestler considered the “archetype” of the superstars that came after him, Billy Graham has died, the WWE announced late Wednesday.

He died just short of his 80th birthday.

Graham transformed wrestling with his “flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique,” the wrestling company said, inspiring stars such as Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, the WWE noted.

He was born June 7, 1943, in Arizona as Eldridge Wayne Coleman.

Graham entered the wrestling entertainment industry in 1970.

Among his noteworthy achievements, in addition to his style, was taking the championship from rival Bruno Sammartino in April 1977. He held the title for a year.

He retired from wrestling in 1984, becoming a manager and then a color commentator.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Earlier this week, it was noted on his Facebook page that doctors wanted to take Graham off life support, but his wife refused, saying “he’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot car generic graphic.
Colorado parents suspected of leaving kids in their car while they ate and drank at a Florida restaurant
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
Man arrested after bomb squad responds to northeast Springs neighborhood
Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.
Motorist busted for driving 113 MPH on a highway in El Paso County, according to sheriff’s office
Bobby Allen Stark
Man suspected of being a child predator wanted by authorities in Colorado arrested in South America

Latest News

Reports of child abuse and neglect drop during summer break
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after...
More than 30 million US drivers don’t know if they’re at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
Aleah story
WATCH: Reports of child abuse drop off over summer break
FILE - Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments, and chairman of Equity International,...
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies