WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade in studio for live interview with KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade in-studio for live interview with KKTV
By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado Springs mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade stopped by KKTV 11 News for a live interview with evening anchor Adam Atchison.

WATCH at the top of this article.

Mobolade answered questions regarding his win in Tuesday’s runoff election gaining national attention, his campaign’s appeal to voters, and first priorities when he takes office.

Mobolade is set to be sworn in as mayor of Colorado Springs on June 6th.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot car generic graphic.
Colorado parents suspected of leaving kids in their car while they ate and drank at a Florida restaurant
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
Police said impaired driving is suspected in this crash.
Colorado Springs school bus involved in hit and run
Man arrested after bomb squad responds to northeast Springs neighborhood
Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.
Motorist busted for driving 113 MPH on a highway in El Paso County, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

WATCH: Colorado Springs school bus involved in hit and run
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
WATCH: Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby sentenced
WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade in-studio for live interview with KKTV