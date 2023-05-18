A three second test: Colorado soldiers prepare for gunnery qualification

This mission is all about practice until the target is hit.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson is holding its qualification test to ensure its soldiers are ready for combat; because of this, you may hear gunshots on the south side of town.

Fort Carson soldiers are participating in what’s called a gunnery exercise.

The soldiers are put in teams for the training, and in every tank, or Bradley, is a gunner, vehicle commander, and ammunition loader working together to hit their targets.

Training participants told 11 News communication is of the utmost importance.

“The gunner and the VC, the vehicle commander, have to communicate together and have to be on the same page constantly,” Captain Loyce Lightfoot said. “If one person is off, the target is not seen, or the target is not engaged. Therefore we do not accomplish our mission.”

Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 4th Infantry Division battalion are made up of 13 groups with up to 3 people.

All week, gunnery exercises have been going on, but training for shooting down range started months ago.

“This is a big opportunity for us to test out our unit readiness as a battalion, as a company, and as a platoon,” Dylan Allen, 2nd Lieutenant, said. “As a platoon leader, it’s a good time for myself to get our platoon out here to train, work together as a team to be able to fight through and triple shield through maintenance issues.”

And for some, this is not their first time, whereas others are feeling the adrenaline as a first-timer.

“Now the second time, from the first time, is like easy, piece of cake,” Edward Yoon, PFC said.

“So this is my first time out here [...] when it’s clicking, and everyone’s doing their job, its really cool,” Matthew Sauter, 1st Lieutenant, said.

“I think they work really well together, Captain Lightfoot said. “It also gives me an opportunity to see what they need to work on and what I need to train them harder on and where we can improve in order to accomplish our mission.”

In order to complete the mission on deadline, soldiers have less than three seconds to hit their target. This is done to mimic the speed of an enemy.

This mission is all about practice until the target is hit.

“Going through the troubleshooting process with all the mechanical problems and all the feeding the weapons, it is very rewarding to see those teams come together,” Captain Alexander Kozhemyakin said.

Captain Kozhemyakin also said the training never stops- even after qualification.

“It’s something that you have to do before, during, and after in order to keep up that proficiency,” Captain Kozhemyakin said. “If you think you are trained on the platform, it’s going to remind you that you are not.”

Similar gun exercises are expected to run from June to August.

But again, the brigade’s big qualification test is Thursday. If a crew does not pass, they will have to re-train and test again.

Fort Carson has issued a number to call for any noise complaints; that number is the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525.

