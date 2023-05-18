Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what the Colorado Springs Fire Department described as a “sift water rescue” Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:38 p.m. CSFD announced they were staging in the 4000 block of Star View. The neighborhood is near Centennial Boulevard south of Garden of the Gods Road.

It isn’t clear if the crews have a visual on the possible victim, but this is a developing story and this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#swiftwaterrescue

AMR19,E9,T9,BC1,HR17,E18,BC3,74,73

4058 STAR VW

Map A25

Radio CMD4.CSFD

RESCUE - WATER - SWIFT - INJ

Report 23196472

Time 14:26:31 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 18, 2023

