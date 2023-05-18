Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what the Colorado Springs Fire Department described as a “sift water rescue” Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:38 p.m. CSFD announced they were staging in the 4000 block of Star View. The neighborhood is near Centennial Boulevard south of Garden of the Gods Road.

It isn’t clear if the crews have a visual on the possible victim, but this is a developing story and this article will be updated.

