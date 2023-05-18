Southern Colorado company helps organizations provide new approach to fight opioid crisis

A vending company in Security-Widefield is working with organizations on a national scale to increase access to potentially life-saving medication.
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A vending company in Security-Widefield is working with organizations on a national scale to increase access to potentially life-saving medication in the wake of an opioid epidemic.

Discount Vending Store has already supplied some of their custom machines to Oklahoma’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse in an effort to increase access to Naloxone (Narcan) and fentanyl testing strips in impacted communities. They said they’re working to provide more of these machines to partners in other states... and here in Colorado.

“This is not going away,” Discount Vending Store President Jeff Cramer said. “People are catching on, realizing it’s saving peoples lives, and it’s going to become more and more popular, in my opinion.”

Locally, the number of accidental drug-related deaths has increased over the past several years, according to a county public health report released last month. The El Paso County Coroner told 11 News that there were about 115 accidental fentanyl deaths in the county in 2022, up from 99 in 2021.

“This feels big, it’s really exciting when so many people are calling us right now and we have products ready to go, and I know that they’re gonna be out in libraries and universities and all over Colorado and the country very soon,” Cramer said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Bobby Allen Stark
Man suspected of being a child predator wanted by authorities in Colorado arrested in South America
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 4th Infantry Division battalion are made up...
A three second test: Colorado soldiers prepare for gunnery qualification
Fort Carson soldiers are participating in what’s called a gunnery exercise.
WATCH: Fort Carson holding gunnery exercises
5.17.23
WATCH: Southern Colorado company helps organizations with new approach to fight opioid crisis
WATCH: Specific policy plans from projected mayor elect Yemi Mobolade
WATCH: Specific policy plans from projected mayor elect Yemi Mobolade