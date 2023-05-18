Shooting involving Monument Police north of Colorado Springs under investigation

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation in Monument Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Colorado Springs Police announced they were handling the investigation near Knollwood Drive and Quarry Way. CSPD added that the shooting involved Monument Police Officers. The neighborhood is east of Jackson Creek Parkway and south of Highway 105.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” CSPD wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

