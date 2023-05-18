Reports of child abuse and neglect drop during summer break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When summer break starts, calls to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline-1-844-CO-4-KIDS- drop off significantly.

This isn’t because the number of children experiencing a bad homelife are declining, but rather students are no longer around mandatory reporters such as teachers.

“We do end up relying more of the general community over the summer when kids aren’t with those mandated reporters,” explains Maureen Basenberg, Executive Director, Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, which helps around 1,000 kids and their non offending caregivers while abuse is investigated.

Over break, child welfare advocates are calling the community to report any signs of abuse or neglect they see.

This could be a child suddenly becoming disinterested in an activity they used to like, a sudden personality change, aggressive behavior, or anxiousness.

“Those are some reasons to ask some questions. Is everything okay at home? The good news is that we have that reporting system and those are the professionals who can piece together any concerns that you have,” said Basenberg.

When you call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS you will be connected to someone in your county. Your can report everything you’re seeing and can remain anonymous. All reports are confidential.

In 2022, 14,373 Colorado families were involved in an open child welfare case, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS).

