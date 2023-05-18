Police: Woman tries to run after hitting school bus near Springs middle school

The scene near Holmes Middle School on May 18, 2023.
The scene near Holmes Middle School on May 18, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver didn’t make it far when she tried to flee from a crash Thursday morning.

Springs police tell 11 News the woman crashed into a school bus near Holmes Middle School off Mesa Road and Fillmore Street. She took off running towards the school, where a firefighter caught her in the soccer field.

No kids were on the bus when the crash happened, police said.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown why the woman ran and if she faces any charges. This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

