MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12

Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.
Statewide alert issued for Kenny John.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a man who was last seen May 12 in the Blanca area.

According to a missing poster from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 46-year-old Kenny John was last seen with a 2023 white Polaris Ranger and a black flatbed trailer. Blanca is in Costilla County on the south side of the state.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-937-9460.

