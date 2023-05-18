MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in southern Colorado May 12

BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a man who was last seen May 12 in the Blanca area.

According to a missing poster from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 46-year-old Kenny John was last seen with a 2023 white Polaris Ranger and a black flatbed trailer. Blanca is in Costilla County on the south side of the state.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-937-9460.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.