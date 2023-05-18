Man says he was shot leaving Colorado Springs dance hall

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital overnight, stating he had been shot.

According to the victim, he was shot while leaving the Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon off North Academy and Vickers early Thursday morning.

“The victim stated he was walking to his friend’s vehicle, and his friends stated they heard a gunshot. When the victim entered the vehicle, he stated he had pain near his groin area and realized he had been shot,” a police lieutenant said.

The victim said neither he or his friends saw where the gunshot came from.

The lieutenant told 11 News the victim showed up at the hospital around 3 a.m., about two hours after the shooting reportedly occurred. He is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information, and the case remains under investigation.

