The importance of youth in sports takes center stage in Colorado Springs

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For it’s 10th anniversary, the Project Play Summit came to Southern Colorado for the first time and sold out.

The two day event focuses on creating healthy communities through youth in sports and play. For more information on how to get involved or how to make a difference in your community, click here.

