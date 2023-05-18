Colorado corporal awarded Medal of Valor for saving fellow officer during shooting

WASHINGTON DC. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden welcomed the 2021 and 2022 Medal of Valor recipients to the White House for a special ceremony recognizing their heroic efforts in the line of duty.

One of those recipients was Corporal Jeff Farmer of the Littleton Police Department. Farmer is credited with saving the life of a fellow officer after the two responded to reports of a shooting in 2021.

President Biden spoke about that incident say that, when Corporal Farmer and Officer David Snook arrived at the scene, one of the suspects took off running. During the foot chase that followed, Corporal Farmer severely injured his knee while Officer Snook continued to chase the suspect into the lobby of an apartment building. Officer Snook was then shot multiple times by that suspect.

“Corporal Farmer somehow made it to his injured partner, returning fire and dragging his partner out of the doorway amid the hail of bullets,” said President Biden.

The president continued to detail the events that followed saying that Corporal Farmer did not believe Officer Snook had time to wait for an ambulance and instead opted to drive him to the hospital his own patrol car.

“Just a few more minutes, Officer Snook would have died,” added President Biden. “Thanks to Corporal Farmer, he survived and he can be a dad to his three young boys, who I got to meet today.”

The Medal of Valor is a federal award to specifically acknowledge extraordinary acts of heroism and bravery by public safety officers throughout the United States. Five police officers, one sheriff’s deputy, three firefighters, and two honorees posthumously were recognized during the 2021-2022 award cycle.

“I think one of the hardest jobs in America [is] what you signed up for,” said President Biden. “And it’s hardest when one of your own is in danger.”

