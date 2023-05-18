COLORADO COLD CASE: Woman went missing in Colorado Springs in 1982, authorities continue to ask for information
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 40 years after a woman went missing in Colorado Springs, authorities continue to ask for help in the case.
On Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared the cold case information for Barbara Jean Baumann. She was reported missing on May 18, 1982.
“She was possibly nude, wearing only a lavender blanket, and emotionally unstable,” her cold case file reads. “Ms. Baumann may have been en route to Wisconsin. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”
Anyone with information on her location or what happened is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office or Colorado Springs Police.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.