COLORADO COLD CASE: Woman went missing in Colorado Springs in 1982, authorities continue to ask for information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 40 years after a woman went missing in Colorado Springs, authorities continue to ask for help in the case.

On Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared the cold case information for Barbara Jean Baumann. She was reported missing on May 18, 1982.

“She was possibly nude, wearing only a lavender blanket, and emotionally unstable,” her cold case file reads. “Ms. Baumann may have been en route to Wisconsin. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”

Anyone with information on her location or what happened is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office or Colorado Springs Police.

Today, May 18, marks 41 years since Barbara Jean Baumann went missing in the Pikes Peak area of Colorado Springs. If you have any information on her disappearance, please contact @epcso at 719-520-7100. pic.twitter.com/yxsYfXPzsq — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.