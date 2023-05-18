After weeks of discussion District 11 and teachers union reach a tentative agreement

A union member 11 News spoke with says they will continue to work hard for the teachers in the district
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A union member 11 News spoke with says they will continue to work hard for the teachers in the district and while some things like the starting pay bumps are nice, they would like to see more from the district.

“I think the agreement if I am being honest is the bare minimums,” District 11 teacher Naomi Lopez said. “The bare minimum is that all teachers deserve a living wage. Teachers across this state deserve higher pay.”

In early May, several D11 teachers and staff called out due to negotiations about next year’s contracts causing the district to cancel classes at Doherty high school.

The district now says a tentative agreement has been reached. One of the agreements is a starting teacher salary of $50,000, a 20% increase from before.

“I think it is important for us to attract new teachers, but I think it was a little short-sided for retaining teachers across the board,” Lopez said.

The district today says it will be giving out raises across the board for all teachers with an average net income increase of sixteen percent.

The district says in part quote:

“These substantial raises not only serve as a testament to our appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our teachers but also serve to attract and retain talented staff in our district.”

This agreement is waiting for ratification which the district says is expected later this month or early June.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Bobby Allen Stark
Man suspected of being a child predator wanted by authorities in Colorado arrested in South America
Hot car generic graphic.
Colorado parents suspected of leaving kids in their car while they ate and drank at a Florida restaurant

Latest News

PLAY SUMMIT
The importance of youth in sports takes center stage in Colorado Springs
Discount Vending Store employee working to set up a vending machine that will distribute Narcan...
Southern Colorado company helps organizations provide new approach to fight opioid crisis
Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 4th Infantry Division battalion are made up...
A three second test: Colorado soldiers prepare for gunnery qualification
Fort Carson soldiers are participating in what’s called a gunnery exercise.
WATCH: Fort Carson holding gunnery exercises