4 occupants, 3 dogs safe after overnight house fire in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people and three dogs are safe after a fire ignited in a home in Colorado Springs’ Old North End neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters responded to a house at the corner of Cascade and Fontanero just after midnight Thursday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it took just four minutes from the time of the 911 call for the crew to pull up on scene.

Firefighters helped the family and their pets get out of the home. They were then able to isolate the small fire to a single room in the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the family was able to return to their home.

The cause is believed to be electrical, CSFD said.

