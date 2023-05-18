4 occupants, 3 dogs safe after overnight house fire in downtown Colorado Springs

CSFD on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs early...
CSFD on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs early on the morning of May 18, 2023.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people and three dogs are safe after a fire ignited in a home in Colorado Springs’ Old North End neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters responded to a house at the corner of Cascade and Fontanero just after midnight Thursday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News it took just four minutes from the time of the 911 call for the crew to pull up on scene.

Firefighters helped the family and their pets get out of the home. They were then able to isolate the small fire to a single room in the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the family was able to return to their home.

The cause is believed to be electrical, CSFD said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot car generic graphic.
Colorado parents suspected of leaving kids in their car while they ate and drank at a Florida restaurant
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
Man arrested after bomb squad responds to northeast Springs neighborhood
Bobby Allen Stark
Man suspected of being a child predator wanted by authorities in Colorado arrested in South America
Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.
Motorist busted for driving 113 MPH on a highway in El Paso County, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

Fort Carson’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 4th Infantry Division battalion are made up...
A 3-second test: Colorado soldiers prepare for gunnery qualification
Storms possible this evening
Rain chances continue across southern Colorado
PLAY SUMMIT
The importance of youth in sports takes center stage in Colorado Springs
District 11 reaches tentative agreement with teachers union
After weeks of discussion District 11 and teachers union reach a tentative agreement