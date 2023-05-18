19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot car generic graphic.
Colorado parents suspected of leaving kids in their car while they ate and drank at a Florida restaurant
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
The scene near Holmes Middle School on May 18, 2023.
Police: Woman tries to run after hitting school bus near Colorado Springs middle school
Man arrested after bomb squad responds to northeast Springs neighborhood
Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.
Motorist busted for driving 113 MPH on a highway in El Paso County, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Breaking News Alert.
Swift water rescue operation in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death