Scammers claiming to be with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in phone scam making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A familiar phone scam is once again making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and law enforcement say it’s an easy one to fall for.

Scammers are calling random citizens claiming to be with the county sheriff’s office and requesting payment for supposed outstanding warrants. If you get a call of this nature, it’s fake!

“The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls regarding outstanding warrants, and the office would never process payments for warrants by phone,” the sheriff’s office said.

Specifically, the caller is identifying themselves as a deputy and stating they have a bench warrant, according to several citizens who have received the call. The “deputy” then demands payment via a money transfer from Western Union.

Further adding to the realism, the scammers are spoofing the sheriff’s office’s phone number, making it appear on caller ID that the call really is coming from PCSO.

“However, the telephone number where the calls originate is not a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office number. When the number is called, a voice recording indicates the caller has reached the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the recording prompts callers through a menu of choices, but no one ever answers the calls. Scammers can use an app that makes the telephone numbers and recorded messages appear to be legitimate,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you ever receive a call you’re unsure about, hang up and call the agency to verify.

