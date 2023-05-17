Motorist busted for driving 113 MPH on a highway in El Paso County, according to sheriff’s office

Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.
Driver clocked at 113 MPH in El Paso County.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting a recent speeding case to bring attention to a tragic statistic.

According to a Tweet by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, a driver was clocked going 113 MPH along Highway 94. The exact location wasn’t shared, but the sheriff’s office did have a straightforward message about speeding.

“A perfect example of dangerous driving we see in El Paso County on a daily basis,” part of the Tweet reads. “Speed is the main contributor to fatal accidents, approximately 40% of the fatal accidents have speed as a contributing factor.”

CDOT launched an anti-speeding campaign earlier this year targeting El Paso County tied to speeding.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) the county with the most road fatalities in 2022 was El Paso County, with 83.

The person who was reportedly driving 113 MPH was not publicly identified in the social media post.

