Man who goes by ‘Thor’ suspected of sex assault on a child and worked around kids in Colorado

(KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are seeking other potential victims as a man is suspected of child sex assault.

On Wednesday, Parker Police shared a photo of Jason Carey. Carey was reportedly taken into custody in Missouri recently as he is accused of sexual misconduct with underage victims.

“We have since learned that there may be potential victims in the Douglas County and Parker area,” Parker Police posted about Carey’s case.

According to Parker Police, Carey worked in Douglas County and Parker between 2014 and 2021. He also went by the name of “Thor.”

Police report he worked for the following businesses:

• Douglas County School District 2015-2016 & 2019

• Town of Parker Recreation Center 2016

• Children’s Learning Adventure of Colorado 2018

• Parker Kindercare 2018-2021The Colorado Department of Labor had no employment history before 2018

If you have information you would like to share with investigators about Carey, email dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

Looking for Victims of Potential Child Sexual Assault The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Parker Police Department... Posted by Parker Police Department on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.