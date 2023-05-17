Man arrested after bomb squad responds to northeast Springs neighborhood

(Credit: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several charges after a bomb squad descended on a Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday.

According to police, the incident started that morning when a male showed up in the ER with injuries possibly caused by a pipe bomb.

“While investigating, officers learned that the incident occurred at the subject’s home,” a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department told 11 News.

Officers and a bomb squad went to the home, located in the 3600 block of Birnamwood Drive near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard. Inside, they reportedly found items used for producing explosives.

The CSPD spokesperson said Wednesday that the man who went to the ER suffered severe injuries -- and is looking at multiple felony charges.

No further information was available at the time of this writing.

