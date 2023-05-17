Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 24 is back open through Woodland Park Wednesday after a fuel spill shuttered the roadway for hours Tuesday.

A truck driver delivering gasoline misjudged their turn Tuesday morning while trying to pull into the Loaf ‘n Jug parking lot off Highway 24 and Highway 67. The semi tipped over, landing in the lot.

“At about 6 o’clock, we got a call about a tanker rollover,” said Deputy Chief Dean O’Nale with the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District. “First arriving crews got on scene and found a tanker loaded with diesel fuel that had rolled after coming through one of the parking lots.”

The trucker was uninjured, but the crash caused the semi to start leaking.

“It spilled about 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel,” O’Nale said.

While the spill was contained to the parking lot, and the semi was off the road, a decision was made to shut down Highway 24 and the City Market Plaza shopping center to minimize hazards to the community. In order to remove the truck, Hazmat would need to unload the remaining 5,000+ gallons of diesel fuel first before righting the vehicle.

There were also concerns about the fuel leaking into the sewers.

“Our Public Works crews have started working on damming and diverting the diesel fuel that got into the stormwater system,” O’Nale said early on in the process. “We currently have a primary and secondary dam set up which is capturing all of the spilled diesel fuel. And we are waiting for the rest of the environmental cleanup crew to show up to start working on the process of solving this problem.”

Officials later updated that the fuel that spilled into the storm drain system was contained at the East Fork/Fountain Creek junction.

The operation to remove the tanker took several hours. Highway 24 was reopened early Tuesday afternoon, while operations within the shopping center continued until later in the day.

