Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel

The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.(Police Chief Chris Deisler)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 24 is back open through Woodland Park Wednesday after a fuel spill shuttered the roadway for hours Tuesday.

A truck driver delivering gasoline misjudged their turn Tuesday morning while trying to pull into the Loaf ‘n Jug parking lot off Highway 24 and Highway 67. The semi tipped over, landing in the lot.

“At about 6 o’clock, we got a call about a tanker rollover,” said Deputy Chief Dean O’Nale with the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District. “First arriving crews got on scene and found a tanker loaded with diesel fuel that had rolled after coming through one of the parking lots.”

The trucker was uninjured, but the crash caused the semi to start leaking.

“It spilled about 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel,” O’Nale said.

While the spill was contained to the parking lot, and the semi was off the road, a decision was made to shut down Highway 24 and the City Market Plaza shopping center to minimize hazards to the community. In order to remove the truck, Hazmat would need to unload the remaining 5,000+ gallons of diesel fuel first before righting the vehicle.

There were also concerns about the fuel leaking into the sewers.

“Our Public Works crews have started working on damming and diverting the diesel fuel that got into the stormwater system,” O’Nale said early on in the process. “We currently have a primary and secondary dam set up which is capturing all of the spilled diesel fuel. And we are waiting for the rest of the environmental cleanup crew to show up to start working on the process of solving this problem.”

Officials later updated that the fuel that spilled into the storm drain system was contained at the East Fork/Fountain Creek junction.

The operation to remove the tanker took several hours. Highway 24 was reopened early Tuesday afternoon, while operations within the shopping center continued until later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fire at Fujiyama 5/16/2023
Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson

Latest News

Hanging Lake Trail is back open following 2 weeks of mudslide cleanup
Spotty storms possible Tuesday
Rain chances stay in the forecast
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
Voters say it doesn't matter who you vote for. It just matters that you turn in that ballot.
WATCH: Voters urge action hours before Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election