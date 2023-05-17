Hanging Lake Trail is back open following 2 weeks of mudslide cleanup

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado’s most iconic trails is back open after a mudslide rendered it inaccessible for more than two weeks.

The slide was reported above the Hanging Lake Rest Area on May 1, coating the road leading up to the rest area in several feet of mud and rocks. Hanging Lake Trail and the lake itself were unaffected, but neither could be reached until the debris flow was cleared out.

Sister station CBS Denver reports it took 35 loads over the last 15 days to clean up the debris.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday evening that Hanging Lake was back in business.

Officials tell CBS Denver that the area continues to be vulnerable to flooding, mudslides and rockslides due to a combination of canyon’s unique geology and the burn scar leftover from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire.

“This is really unique geology with caves and all that sort of stuff,” said David Boyd, public affairs officer at the White River National Forest. “That’s what creates Hanging Lake, but also, these things are filling up with water and overflowing and those sorts of things. In the spring you start seeing some issues like this.”

But for now -- hikers have the green light to return to one of Colorado’s most beloved spots!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fire at Fujiyama 5/16/2023
Fire at downtown Colorado Springs restaurant being investigated as arson

Latest News

The scene at the Loaf 'n Jug off Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park on May 16, 2023.
Highway 24 back open in Woodland Park after semi-truck flips over into parking lot, leaks thousands of gallons of fuel
Spotty storms possible Tuesday
Rain chances stay in the forecast
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.
Yemi Mobolade projected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes
Voters say it doesn't matter who you vote for. It just matters that you turn in that ballot.
WATCH: Voters urge action hours before Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election