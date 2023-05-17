‘Controlled access’ lifted at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, no active threat according to spokesperson

Penrose Hospital Colorado Springs.
Penrose Hospital Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people reached out to KKTV 11 News on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. concerned about a situation at or near Penrose Hospital.

The facility is located in the 2200 block of N. Nevada Ave. just south of E. Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

KKTV 11 News spoke with Kevin Massey, the Communications Strategist with Centura, at about 2:10 p.m.

“I can confirm Penrose is on Controlled Access,” Massey explained at the time. “This was done as a precaution because safety is our top priority for patients and caregivers, we are looking into what is happening.”

Massey was not able to elaborate on what prompted the controlled access status or what time it was put in place. Minutes after 11 News spoke with Massey, he called back and explained that controlled access had been lifted.

“There is no active threat,” Massey reiterated to 11 News at about 2:20 p.m.

Police tell 11 News someone allegedly made a verbal threat and there was no weapon involved, that they were aware of. As of 2:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect and were not able to publicly identify that person.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information available after multiple concerned viewers reached out to us.

According to a student orientation packet for Centura, “Controlled Access” is a Code Silver:

“Staff will limit their movement around the facility and ensure they are properly displaying their hospital identification—upper right hand chest area. Encourage visitors to stay where they are. Visitors will check in and out at nurses’ station. If visitors/staff are not allowed to leave building, a staging area will be assigned for visitors.”

